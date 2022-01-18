Dominic Cummings will inform Sue Gray that his former boss Boris Johnson lied about the No. 10 lockdown party.

Former adviser to the Prime Minister says he will testify in front of the senior civil servant investigating at least 14 events in Downing Street and Whitehall.

Dominic Cummings will tell Whitehall investigator Sue Gray that Prime Minister Theresa May lied to Parliament about what he knew about the Downing Street lockdown party in May 2020.

In the latest blow to Boris Johnson, his former senior adviser told Sky News that he will testify before the senior civil servant after another day of questions in Westminster about his future.

This testimony is expected to include allegations in Mr Cummings’ blog that Mr Johnson knew ahead of time that the May 2020 gathering would be a “drinks party” and that the PM misled Parliament by claiming it would be a “work event.”

Mr Cummings claims that he informed Mr Johnson’s Principal Private Secretary, Martin Reynolds, that the event would violate the rules, but that it was still held.

Ms Gray wanted to speak with Mr Cummings as part of her investigation into at least 14 events at Downing Street and in Whitehall during pandemic restrictions, according to Cabinet Office sources.

The senior mandarin can interview anyone as part of her investigation, even if they are no longer employed by the government, but she does not have the authority to compel someone to testify.

Mr Cummings was expected to agree to an interview, according to sources, because he had written extensively about the No 10 activities and Mr Johnson’s knowledge of them on his blog.

Ms Gray had hoped to finish her report by the end of the week, but given the ongoing allegations, it will most likely be next week.

According to sources, she is conducting interviews and writing up her findings in tandem as part of an ongoing process, implying that her investigation is still open for evidence.

Dominic Cummings to tell Sue Gray his ex-boss Boris Johnson lied over No 10 lockdown party