Dominic Raab and Grant Shapps are isolating themselves after the Australian Deputy Prime Minister tests positive for Covid-19 following a meeting.

Earlier this week, both senior ministers met with Australia’s deputy prime minister.

After being identified as contacts of the Australian Deputy Prime Minister who tested positive for Covid-19, Dominic Raab and Grant Shapps are both self-isolating.

Barnaby Joyce, who has since tested positive for Covid, met with both senior ministers, who are both double vaccinated.

They both stated that they were undergoing Covid tests and that they were self-isolating until Mr Joyce’s Omicron variant was determined.

Mr Shapps had to cancel an HS2-related visit to Newton Aycliffe, County Durham, where he was scheduled to sign a major contract with Hitachi to manufacture rolling stock, as a result of the news.

“Sorry not to be able to make it to HitachiRailENG in County Durham today to welcome the huge new HS2ltd rolling stock contract,” Mr Shapps tweeted.

“Have cancelled visit as a precaution and taken PCR test after speaking with Australian Deputy PM this week – who tested positive for Covid.”

“He is getting tested and he is self-isolating while we wait to hear whether the Australian Deputy Prime Minister has Omicron or not,” a Raab spokeswoman said.

After arriving in the US on an official visit, the Australian politician tested positive for the virus.

He claimed he became infected while visiting the United Kingdom earlier this week.

Mr Joyce, who has been fully vaccinated, has been placed in isolation and is experiencing mild flu-like symptoms.

He announced that he would be isolated for at least 10 days and that he had canceled meetings with US officials.

He said he had returned negative tests before leaving the UK, but that he felt tired and had pain in his legs when he arrived in Washington, DC.

So far, no other Australian government delegation members have tested positive.

Dominic Raab and Grant Shapps self-isolating after Aussie Deputy PM tests positive for Covid-19 after meeting