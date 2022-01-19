Dominic Raab bemoans ‘grueling’ No 10 working conditions, saying an NHS worker “feared for her life on every shift.”

Jordan Rivera described her terror as she began working on wards full of Covid patients with insufficient PPE, while Downing Street staff were said to have partied.

While Downing Street staff were said to be letting off steam at garden gatherings after working in “grueling conditions,” one NHS worker revealed how she had to steel herself every day to brave wards where her patients were dying.

Jordan Rivera is an occupational therapist at East London’s Homerton Hospital.

She went to work every day in May 2020 as case numbers soared in order to care for an increasing number of gravely ill patients.

“I was going to the hospital every day, really scared,” she explained.

I was afraid of getting Covid because I didn’t have the proper PPE.

“I was on the verge of death.”

Dominc Raab, the Deputy Prime Minister, said the alleged parties took place at a time when Downing Street staff were also working “under phenomenal strain.”

He called 10 Downing Street a “cockpit for people working phenomenally hard under phenomenal strain,” adding that he “wouldn’t be surprised” if people had a drink at the end of the week.

Mr Raab told Sky News: “No 10 has been working phenomenally hard under grueling conditions, particularly during that period when the PM was unwell and in hospital – but also throughout the pandemic.”

The allegations have been particularly vexing for Ms Rivera, a single mother of two whose daughter had to start school early so she could work.

“It’s so frustrating to hear these excuses.

“I’m enraged,” she declared.

“Did they have any idea what was going on in the hospitals?”

She works as an occupational therapist on wards where patients are usually getting ready to be discharged and sent home.

The situation in hospitals, however, was far from normal in the spring of 2020.

“It was like something out of a science fiction movie,” Ms Rivera said, “you were confronted with a ward of people lying on their backs on high levels of oxygen.”

“We were dealing with people who were sick and in pain.

They [the government]have no idea what we’ve been through.”

She admitted that there were times when she would do so under these trying working conditions.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy

NHS worker ‘feared for her life on every shift’ as Dominic Raab bemoans ‘gruelling’ No 10 working conditions