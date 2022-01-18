Dominic Raab, the No. 10 spokesman, reaffirms his support for the events, saying that the staff had been “working phenomenally hard.”

Dominic Raab doubles down on his defense of the events, stating that the staff was “working phenomenally hard.”

It comes after the Deputy Prime Minister claimed that No 10 staffers worked “under grueling conditions” throughout the pandemic, which sparked outrage.

Dominic Raab attempted to defend allegations of No 10 lockdown breaking parties by claiming that Downing Street staffers were “working phenomenally hard and under phenomenal strain” during the Covid pandemic.

Later, he added, “people were working extremely long hours… under grueling conditions,” repeating earlier remarks that sparked outrage from those who claimed frontline medics worked in similarly grueling conditions and adhered to lockdown rules.

After being questioned about allegations that multiple parties were held at Downing Street in violation of Covid lockdown rules, the Deputy Prime Minister made the controversial remarks.

“No 10 was a cock pit for people who worked phenomenally hard under phenomenal strain,” Mr Raab said on Times Radio.

When he was deputizing for Boris Johnson while he was in hospital with Covid in 2020, the senior Tory said he was able to see “just how hard all those civil servants were working.”

Mr Raab later stood by his comments in an interview with Sky News, even suggesting that No 10 staffers deserved a drink after work.

“People were working extremely long hours, so it wouldn’t surprise me if they had a glass of wine or beer at the end of a particularly long week,” he said.

“No, not in a work setting,” Mr Raab said when asked if that was against lockdown rules.

“No10 has been working phenomenally hard under grueling conditions, particularly during that period when the PM was unwell and in hospital – but also throughout the pandemic,” he continued, “and I do not personally recognise the caricature that they were all partying.”

“This was a very serious and difficult task that required a dedicated team.”

Mr Raab has previously defended the party’s allegations in this way, claiming that civil servants “would have been working under grueling conditions” at the time the picture was taken in the No. 10 garden with wine and cheese.

He told BBC Radio 4: “I know Downing Street is used as a work environment, including the garden.”

