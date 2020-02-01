Dominic Thiem says Neil Diamond’s ‘Sweet Caroline’ helped him get to the Australian Open final

Neil Diamond’s ‘Sweet Caroline’ helped Austrian tennis star Dominic Thiem secure a spot in the Australian Open final.

The Austrian tennis star faced off against Alexander Zverev in a tense semi-final on Friday at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne.

Zverev had Thiem on the back foot after securing the first set before the World No.5 managed to level the scores going into the third.

The tense match was brought to a halt for ten minutes as maintenance crew quickly fixed lights that had dimmed sections of arena.

As the game paused, Thiem broke out a in smile as Australians in the stands belted out the 1969 rock n roll hit.

Thiem went on to take the final three sets and secure a spot in the finals against Novak Djokovic on Sunday night.

‘I like that song,’ Thiem said in a post-game interview.

‘I felt like I’m in Austria on skiing holidays. That’s where they play that song all the time.

‘It was loosening me up a little bit.’

Thiem said the song helped him as he fought back stomach pain.

‘I think I was putting so much energy and so much effort in so my stomach was not ready for that and it was rebelling a little bit,’ he said.

‘It was all good but it sometimes happens when it’s really close and it’s in a tough match.’