Dominican Republic reports 91,161 COVID-19 cases, 1,567 deaths

SANTO DOMINGO, Aug. 24 (Xinhua) — The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Dominican Republic rose to 91,161 on Sunday after tests detected 600 new infections in the previous 24 hours.

The COVID-19 death toll climbed to 1,567 after 13 more patients died of the disease in the same period, the Ministry of Public Health said.

Of the confirmed cases, 7,337 are in hospital isolation and 21,587 in self-quarantine at home.

Of those hospitalized, 266 are being treated in intensive care units.

Meanwhile, 60,670 patients have recovered. Enditem