Dominican Republic reports over 85,000 COVID-19 cases

SANTO DOMINGO, Aug. 15 (Xinhua) — The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Dominican Republic rose to 85,545 on Saturday after tests detected 1,057 new cases of infection in the previous 24 hours.

The COVID-19 death toll climbed to 1,438 after 29 more patients died of the disease in the same period, the Ministry of Public Health said.

Of the confirmed cases, 6,898 are in hospital isolation and 25,853 are self-quarantined at home.

Of those hospitalized, 300 are being treated in intensive care units.

Statistics showed that 70.39 percent of the country’s cases are concentrated in 12 municipalities. Meanwhile, the number of former patients who have recovered rose to 51,356. Enditem