Dominion sues Fox News over US election fraud coverage

ANKARA

Dominion Voting Systems on Friday sued Fox News for spreading disinformation about the company’s role in alleged voter fraud.

“Fox, one of the most powerful media companies in the United States, gave life to a manufactured storyline about election fraud that cast a then-little-known voting machine company called Dominion as the villain,” Dominion said in a lawsuit filed in Delaware.

The news outlet “endorsed, repeated, and broadcast a series of verifiably false yet devastating lies about Dominion.”

The complaint accused Fox of using a false story for its commercial purposes while “severely injuring” Dominion in the process.

“Fox recklessly disregarded the truth, it continued. “Indeed, Fox knew these statements about Dominion were lies.”

Dominion is seeking more than $1.6 billion in brand damages.

The voting company previously sued former US President Donald Trump’s close allies attorney Rudy Giuliani, lawyer Sidney Powell and vocal Trump supporter MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell over similar claims, seeking more than $1.3 billion in damages.

Dominion became the center of the election fraud claims during Trump’s effort to overturn the Nov. 3 election results.