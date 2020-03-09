Domino’s gifts woman $9,000 pizza engagement ring to propose to her boyfriend

A mother-of-four has proposed to her boyfriend of two years with the help of Domino’s, who gave her a $9,000 pizza-shaped engagement ring to mark the special moment.

Jasmine Ireland, 28, entered a competition to win the ring in February when the pizza franchise first created the 18-carat yellow and white gold piece of jewellery.

Domino’s chose Jasmine, from Adelaide because she and her now-fiance Jamie Bowes have a long history of ordering pizza after he plays soccer.

So she chose the site of Jamie’s latest match to pop the question on Friday, with 22 members of the team ‘parting ways like the red sea’ to reveal Jasmine during the game.

After he accepted her proposal, Jamie, 27, admitted he was ‘very surprised’ and ‘in shock’ to see Jasmine on the field, but was happy about it nonetheless.

‘Thank you for being my person,’ he said in a post-match interview.

Despite proposing to Jamie with the ring, Jasmine put the expensive slice of jewellery on her own finger to make the occasion.

The couple share a seven-month-old son named Jarvis and three children from Jasmine’s previous relationship, making them a blended family.

Jasmine said she will be ordering pizza solely from Domino’s from now on because of the special memories it will always evoke.

‘How many great love stories have started over a slice? How many awkward dates have been saved by the arrival of the pizza delivery?’ Domino’s Chief Marketing Officer Allan Collins said when the competition first launched.

‘Pizza is made to be shared with the ones we love, so this year we want to honour that with something really special and help create the greatest, if not the cheesiest, proposal ever.’

The competition asked customers to send through a 30-second video explaining how they would involve a Domino’s pizza in their romantic engagement.

Mr Collins said Jasmine will be provided with catered pizza on the day of her wedding.