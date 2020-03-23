Domino’s is Giving Away Free Pizza to NHS Staff Tomorrow

The coronavirus is on the rampage and there health services across the world are struggling to keep up. NHS staff are working tirelessly around the clock to deal with the influx of sick people, and you know what? They deserve some free shit as a thank you.

Thank goodness then, for companies like McDonald’s, who announced free hot and cold drinks for NHS workers for the duration of the pandemic. And Pret, who’s giving them free hot drinks as well as 50 per cent off any other purchase. Now Domino’s is getting involved, although its offer is significantly more limited than McD’s and Pret.

The gesture isn’t quite as grand either, with only select stores participating.

The deal was posted on Hotukdeals as opposed to the pizza chain’s social media accounts, which would be helpful in boosting its visibility, or letting anyone know about it at all. There was a post on Facebook at one point, according to some outlets, with a message reading:

“We want to say thank you to all of our doctors, nurses and NHS staff who are working tirelessly day and night to keep us safe in these difficult times. This Friday we are giving free pizza to all NHS staff across all of our DS Group Domino’s branches.”

So with that in mind, if you fancy a free medium pizza, take your NHS ID into one of the following Domino’s branches to get yours:

North:

South:

Domino’s has also announced (in posts still available on its Facebook and Twitter accounts) that it’ll be doing ‘contact free delivery’ to reduce your chances of catching or passing on anything while you’re self-isolating. [Northumberland Gazette]

