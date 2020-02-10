Donald Cerrone claims he made no PPV money from Conor McGregor fight despite promises

Conor McGregor made an emphatic return to the UFC by defeating Donald Cerrone but the ‘Cowboy’ didn’t earn as much from the fight as many people think

Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone claims he didn’t pocket a big pay cheque after his UFC bout with Conor McGregor.

The 36-year-old was beaten in under a minute by the Irish fighter but earned no pay-per-view money contrary to what many believed.

The perception is that, regardless of the result, taking on McGregor will result in a major payday but Cerrone has dismissed those claims after responding to a comment on his Instagram.

“Hahahahah 7-10 million. I didn’t get PPV money. What the world thinks and what really happens is so different. I made flat money.”

Reported UFC salaries claim that Cerrone earned $200,000 from his fight and would’ve added an extra $200,000 had he beaten the Notorious one.

In stark contrast, McGregor, who was returning to the UFC for the first time in over a year, took home $3m and also took a cut of the pay-per-view takings.

The Irishman’s draw meant that there was a huge demand for the fight which saw UFC’s partner ESPN get an additional half a million subscribers.

McGregor has never been shy in flaunting his wealth and often claims he is the biggest financial draw in the sport claiming he can make an opponent rich.

Back in 2015 he said: “I can make you rich. I change your bum life. You fight, it’s a celebration! When you sign to fight me, it’s a celebration!

“You ring back home, you ring your wife. ‘Baby, we’ve done it. We’re rich, baby. Conor McGregor made us rich, break out the red panties. We’re rich, baby.”

McGregor’s next opponent is the subject of much speculation with the Irishman keen on a rematch with Khabib Nurmagomedov while a trilogy fight against Nate Diaz has also been mentioned.