Donald Grant and Gilbert Postelle, both on death row, are requesting that US District Judge Stephen Friot grant them a temporary restraining order to prevent their executions.

Grant, who is scheduled to be executed on January 27, and Postelle, who is scheduled to be executed on February 17, are hoping for a stay of execution so that a trial can be held to determine whether Oklahoma’s three-drug lethal injection is constitutional.

During the wait, Friot said, “There’s a lot for me to wrap my head around.”

Oklahoma City and attorney Jim Stronski stated their intentions to release an order by the end of the week following a daylong hearing on Monday.

“We all agree it will be quicker,” he told the court, “while it may be gruesome to look at.”

According to the Death Penalty Information Center, execution orders are carried out by firing squads in Mississippi, South Carolina, and Utah.

Oklahoma is also one of the few states that permits the use of both electric chairs and nitrogen hypoxia as methods of execution.

Experts backed up the most recent injunction, citing the advantages of a “quicker” death.

A firing squad from multiple rifles, according to James Williams, an emergency medicine specialist from Texas, would result in immediate death.

He came to the conclusion that bullets would cause the heart to form a “cardiac bundle” so quickly that an inmate would not feel pain.

Meanwhile, the Department of Corrections’ chief of operations, Justin Farris, recalled the executions of death row inmates John Marion Grant and Bigler Stouffer last year.

The two lethal injections were on “opposite ends of the spectrum,” according to Farris, who was present in the death chamber for both executions.

Grant, who was declared dead on the gurney after vomiting and convulsing, reportedly hurled expletives as he tried to flex his arms and legs to avoid being executed.

Farris explained.

Farris added that Stouffer “was just as polite as you can imagine under the circumstances.”

The impeding injection comes less than a year after South Carolina passed a new law giving death row inmates the option of an electric chair or firing squad execution.

“By law, victims’ families and loved ones are owed closure and justice.

“Now we can provide it,” McMaster tweeted at the time.

However, rights groups have slammed the decision to use firing squads as a second method of execution for death row inmates.

