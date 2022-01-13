Donald hangs up on NPR as Twitter erupts over a possible Clinton-Trump rematch in 2024.

As Twitter erupts over a possible Clinton-Trump rematch in 2024, Donald hangs up on an interview with NPR.

DONALD Trump hung up on a reporter during a Wednesday interview, as speculation on a rematch between the former president and Hillary Clinton erupted on social media.

Trump abruptly ended a 15-minute interview with Morning Edition host Steve Inskeep, according to NPR.

Despite concerns among Republicans that Trump is hurting the party’s chances in future elections, Trump insisted in his interview with the outlet that Republicans should continue to push his fraud claims.

The same day, two Democratic operatives told the Wall Street Journal that Clinton is the best candidate to defeat Trump in 2024, causing a social media frenzy.

It comes ahead of Trump’s Arizona rally on Saturday night.

The former president is expected to speak about his claims of election fraud.

According to Axios, the event’s other speakers include a “who’s who of election deniers.”

For the most up-to-date information, visit our Donald Trump speech live blog…

Trump is planning to release a social media application.

With the app, the former US president intends to take on Twitter, and its launch appears to have been timed to coincide with Presidents Day.

The app is now available for download on Apple’s App Store, with the release date set for February 21.

Trump’s new media company, the Trump Media and Technology Group (TMTG), created the app.

Trump’s net worth has increased.

The Trump Tower in New York, the Trump World Tower in Manhattan, the gold-plated Trump Hotel Las Vegas, a Palm Beach estate in Florida, and 16 golf courses worldwide, including Trump Turnberry in Scotland, are among them.

Trump, on the other hand, lost a lot of money when real estate prices dropped due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

What is Donald Trump’s estimated net worth?

Before the 2017 election, former President Donald Trump claimed to have a net worth of (dollar)10 billion, but it was later revealed to be much lower.

According to Forbes, his net worth was (dollar)4.7 billion in 2016, but it has since dropped to (dollar)2.5 billion.

Since the pandemic began in early 2020, this figure has decreased by (dollar)600 million.

Trump owns plush resorts, residential towers, real estate, and golf courses through his Trump Organization, of which he is president and chairman.

What are Donald Trump’s children’s names?

Eric Trump, Trump’s 36-year-old son with his first wife Ivana, joined the Trump organization in 2006.

In 2006, he founded the Eric Trump Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to raising funds for terminally ill children.

Tiffany, Trump’s only child from his second marriage to Marla Maples, is 26 years old.

Barron Trump, Trump’s 14-year-old son, is his only child with current…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.