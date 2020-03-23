Donald Trump announced the deployment of the National Guard to combat the coronavirus

This Sunday, the governor of New York, Andrew Cuomo, requested assistance from the federal government, after reporting that the number of infections in that state amounted to 15,168. According to the Governor, of that total, 9,045 of the cases correspond to New York City. In addition, 1,974 people remain in hospitals and 114 have lost their lives, which places this state in the first place of deaths from the coronavirus in the country.