Donald Trump announced the deployment of the National Guard to combat the coronavirus

Donald Trump put this Sunday the National Guard available to the states of Washington, New York and California, those most affected by COVID-19 infections, to support their efforts against the coronavirus.
“These states have been the most affected,” said the president during the daily press conference of the task force on the coronavirus at the White House.
Covered under title 32, which defines the role of the National Guard –a reserve force operating in every state and under the control of the president in times of war or crisis– Trump indicated that the federal government will assume the costs of shipping the units.
He also anticipated that the troops They will support these states in the construction of units to house the sick and that will guarantee supply..
This Sunday, the governor of New York, Andrew Cuomo, requested assistance from the federal government, after reporting that the number of infections in that state amounted to 15,168. According to the Governor, of that total, 9,045 of the cases correspond to New York City. In addition, 1,974 people remain in hospitals and 114 have lost their lives, which places this state in the first place of deaths from the coronavirus in the country.
Cuomo claimed that New York needs 30,000 ventilators and will require 37,000 intensive care units, but only has 13,000. “This is an impossible situation to handleCuomo said.
While California, which with its 40 million Californians is the fifth largest economy in the world, remains in quarantine since Friday, with 1,605 confirmed cases and 30 deaths.
Another complex situation has been experienced for days in Washington state, which has already accumulated 94 deaths.
This Sunday, Trump issued a disaster declaration in that state, allowing the mobilization of federal funds.
In addition, he said that he will order the field hospital facility that will add a total of 4,000 beds in these three states.
According to the order issued to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), in New York and Washington there will be four stations with a total of 1,000 beds in each state, while California will add 2,000 beds with eight stations medical.
“I want to assure the Americans that we are doing our best every day to confront and then defeat this horrible invisible enemy,” he said.
According to data from Johns Hopkins University until early Monday, the United States already has around 35,000 cases of COVID-19 with more than 450 deaths, which places the country in third place in the world statistics of infections, below China and Italy.
(With information from EFE and AFP)
