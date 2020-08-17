Donald Trump considers pardoning CIA whistleblower Edward Snowden – despite previously saying he should be executed

PRESIDENT Donald Trump is considering a pardon for whistleblower Edward Snowden – despite previously saying he should be executed.

In a sensational U-turn, Mr Trump says he is looking at it “very strongly” after previously branding the ex-CIA worker a “spy who should be executed”.

Mr Trump said: “Many people think he should be somehow treated differently. And other people think he did very bad things.

“I’ve heard it both ways. From traitor to he’s being, you know, persecuted.

“I’m going to start looking at it [a possible pardon]. I’m going to take a look at that very strongly.”

US authorities have wanted to try Snowden, 37, on espionage charges in a criminal case.

He was given asylum in Russia after he leaked secret documents.

His Russian lawyer Anatoly Kucherena said he should not be pardoned – but have any possible charges against him dropped as he had not committed a crime.

He said Snowden was “acting in the interest of all humankind”.

Snowden, 37, leaked secrets in 2013 and was given asylum in Russia, where he still lives.

