Donald Trump dismisses the Capitol Riots as ‘protest,’ claiming that the’real insurgency’ was the loss of the election.

Mr Trump made the remarks in an interview with Nigel Farage, in which he also discussed Meghan Markle’s ‘using’ of Prince Harry and her ‘disrespect’ for the Queen.

Former US President Donald Trump dismissed the Capitol riots as merely a protest, insisting that the “real insurgency” occurred on election day, when he was defeated by Joe Biden for the presidency.

Mr Trump made the comments in a GB News interview with Nigel Farage on Wednesday night, in which he also mentioned the Duchess of Sussex "using" Prince Harry and being "disrespectful" to the Queen.

Mr Trump was asked if holding a rally on the day of the deadly riots at the US Capitol on January 6th was a mistake.

“That was a rally that was there, and if you look at it, it was a massive rally with hundreds of thousands of people,” he responded.

“I believe it was the largest audience I’ve ever spoken to.”

And the true insurgency occurred on November 3rd, election day.

And then there’s the before and after.

That, in my opinion, was the uprising.

The 6th of January, on the other hand, was a protest.”

He claimed that he proposed bringing in 10,000 National Guardsmen or military personnel because he “knew the crowd would be massive,” but that Democrat House Speaker Nancy Pelosi rejected his proposal.

Mr. Trump has attempted to obstruct the investigation into the Capitol riots by ordering his former associates not to cooperate.

As a result of his refusal to appear for a deposition, Stephen Bannon, a former adviser to Trump, has been charged with criminal contempt of Congress.

Mr Trump repeated unfounded claims that the 2020 presidential election is “rigged” and asserted his popularity among Americans by claiming that his rallies are drawing “the largest crowds I’ve ever had.”

When asked about his feelings about Meghan Markle, Mr Trump said that Prince Harry would “regret” his decision to marry her, in yet another dig at her.

He stated, “I’m not a fan of hers.”

“I wasn’t from the start.

I believe Harry has been exploited to his detriment, and I believe he will come to regret it one day.

“I’m sure he does.”

“I also believe she is disrespectful to the Queen.

