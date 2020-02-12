Donald Trump, geisha girls and condoms: The inside story of Mike Tyson’s defeat by Buster Douglas

James ‘Buster’ Douglas shocked the world when he knocked out unified world heavyweight champion Mike Tyson on 11 February 1990

When a major upset occurs in today’s sporting world, Mike Tyson’s earth-shattering defeat at the hands of James ‘Buster’ Douglas is always one of the first events it is compared to.

For many, Douglas wiping out the undefeated and undisputed heavyweight champion of the world is sport’s greatest ever underdog story, with virtually nobody seeing it coming.

Tyson, who remains the youngest ever heavyweight champion in history and had a perfect 37-0 record at the time, was knocked out by the world’s No.7 heavyweight in brutal fashion at the Tokyo Dome, Japan.

Yet the fearsome American’s demise becomes slightly less surprising when taking into account the Daily Mail’s report of the partying lifestyle he was enjoying at the time – a result of several problems in his personal life.

When he touched down in Japan, Tyson was 30 pounds overweight and suffering from addiction and depression amid the breakdown of his marriage with Robin Givens.

He was rarely seen training prior to his clash with Douglas, either, having decided to part company with long-term coach Kevin Rooney.

In his memoir, famous R&B singer Bobby Brown recalls partying with Tyson until 3am the night before the fight.

The champion’s exploits with local geisha girls – Japanese hostess’ trained to entertain men with conversation, dance and song – also became the stuff of legend.

When reflecting on his time in east Asia, Tyson said: “Besides having sex with the maids, I was seeing this young Japanese girl who I had had sex with the last time I was in Japan.

“Robin would go out shopping and I would go downstairs to the back of the hotel where this young girl had a room… so that was my training for Douglas.”

Donald Trump also became a growing presence around Tyson’s camp at the time, with ‘Iron’ Mike hiring the future US President as an adviser amid a dispute with manager Bill Cayton.

While Trump was still an influential member of the team at the time of the Douglas fight, his relationship with Tyson would later sour due to rumours of an affair between the tycoon and his ex-wife Robin.

Another serious blunder came in the shape of Don King, Tyson’s promoter, who decide to announce a planned showdown with Evander Holyfield a month before his bout with Douglas.

It was inconceivable that Tyson would fail to see off Douglas in explosive, conclusive fashion and setup a date with the former undisputed cruiserweight chief.

His sluggish performance in the early rounds, nevertheless, was enough to worry both King and Trump, who quickly arranged for a rematch to be hosted at one of Trump’s Atlantic City properties.

But the half-hearted approach from Tyson’s corner would then be exposed at the end of round five when their fighter returned to his corner with a swollen eye.

Cuts man Taylor Smith did not have the right equipment to fix the problem, meaning he was forced to improvise with what appeared to be a condom filled with ice.

And the lack of vision in Tyson’s left eye would then prove costly, as Douglas climbed off the canvas in the ninth round and sent him crashing to the canvas in the 10th.

It was the first time Tyson had touched the deck in his five-year professional career – and when he failed to return to his feet, one of the most iconic sporting upsets of all time was set in stone.