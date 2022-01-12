Donald Trump hangs up on NPR reporter Steve Inskeep during an interview ahead of a rally in Arizona on 11522.

Trump rally LIVE coverage – During an interview with NPR reporter Steve Inskeep ahead of his rally in Arizona on 11522, Trump hangs up.

DONALD Trump made headlines this week by hanging up on a reporter during an interview, just days before his rally in Arizona.

Trump abruptly ended a 15-minute interview with Morning Edition host Steve Inskeep, which aired on Wednesday, according to NPR.

Despite concerns among Republicans that he is hurting the party’s chances in future elections, the former president insisted in an interview with the outlet that Republicans should continue to push his fraud claims.

It comes ahead of Trump’s Arizona rally on Saturday night.

The former president is expected to speak about his erroneous claims of election fraud.

According to Axios, the event’s other speakers include a “who’s who of election deniers.”

When will Trump’s rally be held?

This weekend, former President Donald Trump is holding a rally in Arizona.

Saturday, January 15th is the date set.