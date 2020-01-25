Donald Trump hints at tariffs on European car imports…

President Donald Trump has said he will strongly consider imposing tariffs on European car imports if the US and European Union cannot strike a trade agreement.
But Mr Trump said Tuesday as he met with Pakistan’s leader Imran Khan in Davos, Switzerland, that he expects to reach a deal with Europe.
He met earlier with Ursula von der Leyen, the new president of the European Commission.
Mr Trump said they had a “very good talk”.
He did not say if they discussed the US car tariff threat.
He adds that Europe knows they “have to do something” and that, if they are fair, “we’re not going to have a problem.”