Donald Trump Jr. has been secretly engaged to Kimberly Guilfoyle for a year, after he proposed on New Year’s Eve 2020.

They’ve known each other for 15 years and have been together for almost four years.

“They’ve kept it private for the past year as they settled into life in Florida after moving from New York,” a couple friend told the Daily Mail.

“Both are preoccupied with their children – they have a total of six – and their jobs.”

