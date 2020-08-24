Donald Trump Ordered To Pay Porn Star Over $44,000

President Donald Trump has been ordered to pay $44,100 to adult film star Stephanie Clifford, also known as Stormy Daniels, by a California Superior Court judge to reimburse her for legal fees.

The ruling stems from the legal battle regarding the nondisclosure agreement Clifford signed before Trump won the presidential election. In October 2016, former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen paid Clifford $130,000 for her to sign the NDA, which prevented her from talking about the alleged affair she had with Trump a decade earlier.

Yup. Another win! #teamstormy https://t.co/1sBUWsA5tc

— Stormy Daniels (@StormyDaniels) August 21, 2020

Trump has denied that the affair ever happened, though he’s admitted to reimbursing Cohen for the $130,000 payment.

Last year, a judge dismissed a defamation lawsuit filed by Clifford against Cohen, at Daniels’ request.

“Section 8.2 of the Agreement provides that, in any action ‘regarding the existence, validity, interpretation, performance, enforcement, claimed breach or threatened breach of this Agreement, the prevailing party…shall be entitled to recover…all attorneys’ fees, costs and expenses incurred or sustained by such prevailing Party on connection with such action…,’” Judge Robert Broadbelt III said in an order issued Monday.

Clifford sued Trump in 2018 to be released from the NDA. Trump and his legal team agreed not to sue or enforce the agreement, which was deemed unenforceable.

Broadbelt rejected the claim by Trump’s attorneys that the president shouldn’t be liable for the fees because he didn’t sign the NDA.