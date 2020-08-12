Donald Trump Picks Michael Jordan Over LeBron James, Says MJ ‘Was Not Political’

U.S. President Donald Trump has openly hailed Michael Jordan as the greatest basketball player of all time as he weighed in on the ceaseless debate pitting MJ’s legacy to that of LeBron James.

But while most premises are centered on basketball facts, the POTUS served a rather unconventional take on the discussion as he cited “political” reasons for picking His Airness over The King.

Trump appeared to take a swipe at James – a known critic of the present administration – when he said Jordan gets the nod because the retired icon “was not political.”

“Michael Jordan, plus he wasn’t political so people like him better,” Trump said when asked of the perennial GOAT question in an interview with Fox Sports’ Clay Travis on the Outkick the Coverage radio show on Tuesday.

Perhaps Trump was referring to Jordan’s infamous “Republicans buy sneakers, too,” line in 1990 when the then-Chicago Bulls superstar denied support for Democrat Harvey Gantt, an African American candidate running for Senate in North Carolina against incumbent Republican Jesse Helms. Jordan’s statement raised eyebrows among the black community given Helms’ racist policies and reputation.

Jordan, however, clarified that his words were expressed in jest. And in fairness, the six-time NBA champion has been involved in helping several movements against racial injustice.

A report from the Guardian stated Jordan’s pledge to combat the “ingrained racism” in the country as he contributed $100 million to the cause.

Trump’s take seems to be influenced more by his open animosity with the present-day NBA. He echoed his recent comments slamming the NBA, which is 75% African American and has seen several of its high-profile players make public comments against the president’s policies.

“It’s been horrible for basketball. Look at the basketball ratings. People are angry about it,” said Trump. “They have enough politics with guys like me. They don’t need more. There was a nastiness about the NBA and the way it was done. The NBA is in trouble. Big trouble.”

The majority of NBA players continue to show protest by kneeling during the national anthem – something that triggers the POTUS into expressing his disgust, saying the act forces him to “turn off the game.”

James, who was unperturbed by the statement, fired a counter shot: “I really don’t think the basketball community is sad about losing (Trump’s) viewership, him viewing the game,” James said Wednesday. “And that’s all I got to say.”