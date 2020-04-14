Donald Trump provides United States medical aid to ‘unbelievable man’ Boris Johnson– video clip

United States president Donald Trump offered the aid of United States medicine firms in the treatment of Boris Johnson that is in extensive care with coronavirus. Trump claimed the business have ‘already had meeting with the medical professionals’ of the British prime preacher, that he called ‘an amazing person’. Trump did not name which firms are using aid. Asked by the Guardian whether the prime minister’s at first loosened up strategy to the pandemic might have been an error, Trump– who took a similar technique in the early weeks– replied cautiously. ‘Boris was looking at it differently. He was considering it previously. He was considering it like: ride it out. There were lots of people thinking concerning riding it out. Significance, whatever it is, it is. After that you see what starts to happen, then the numbers end up being significant, and also they determined not to do.”