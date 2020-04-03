Donald Trump refuses to pay for protection of Harry and Meghan in California

The message from Donald Trump to Prince Harry and his wife Meghan is crystal clear. The White House tenant does not want the United States to pay for the protection of the couple, who have decided to settle in Los Angeles. “I am a great friend and admirer of the Queen and the United Kingdom,” tweeted the head of state two hours before his daily press briefing on the coronavirus.

Referring to Harry and Meghan’s decision to give up permanent settlement in Canada and move to California, he added: “The United States will not pay for their protection.” “They have to pay!”, He concluded, without giving the reasons for this sudden outburst.

I am a great friend and admirer of the Queen & the United Kingdom. It was reported that Harry and Meghan, who left the Kingdom, would reside permanently in Canada. Now they have left Canada for the U.S. however, the U.S. will not pay for their security protection. They must pay! – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 29, 2020

The couple has, according to the tabloid The sun, flew a private jet to Los Angeles last week, as Canada and the United States were preparing to close their border to combat the spread of Covid-19. Meghan, a former American actress, has many friends in California, where her mother Doria also lives. Buckingham Palace did not wish to comment on the information from Sun.