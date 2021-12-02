Donald Trump tested positive for COVID-19 three days before his debate with Joe Biden, according to a new book.

According to a new book, Donald Trump was diagnosed with COVID-19 three days before his debate with Joe Biden.

Former President Donald Trump tested positive for coronavirus three days before his first debate with Vice President Joe Biden at a facility owned by the Cleveland Clinic and Case Western Reserve University, according to a new book by former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows.

Despite knowing that each candidate had to “test negative for the virus within 72 hours of the start time… nothing was going to stop [Trump] from going out there,” according to The Guardian, which obtained an advance copy of Meadows’ book.

Trump had a negative coronavirus test result shortly after the positive, according to the Guardian’s account of the book.

Trump’s team interpreted the initial result as a false positive.

Trump’s first positive test came on September 26.

On September 29, the debate was held at the Sheila and Eric Samson Pavilion.

Trump and First Lady Melania Trump both publicly announced that they had contracted the virus on October 2.

Within days, officials had linked 11 coronavirus cases to the debate.

According to a Cleveland Clinic statement issued after the debate, no one who tested positive had entered the debate hall.

They were all journalists or had worked on debate logistics or set-up in the days before the event.

According to the Clinic, debate attendees were required to undergo temperature checks, hand sanitizing, social distancing, and masking, and anyone entering the debate hall had to test negative for COVID-19.

Campaigns were in charge of vetting candidates and those who accompanied them to the debate, according to the Clinic.

According to observers, including debate moderator and Fox News anchor Chris Wallace, Trump and his family refused to wear masks when asked by Clinic staff, whereas Biden and his entourage did.

At the event’s conclusion, Melania Trump also appeared on stage without a mask.

Meadows’ COVID-19 status during the debate, as well as the Clinic’s inability to enforce its own elaborate COVID-19 debate protocols, were not addressed by a Cleveland Clinic spokesperson on Wednesday.

Angela Smith, a company spokesperson, was asked for her thoughts on the situation…

