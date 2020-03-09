Donald Trump to host Brazilian president Jair Bolsanoro for dinner at Mar-a-Lago

President Donald Trump will meet with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro in Florida on Saturday to discuss trade, infrastructure, Venezuela and the Middle East, the White House said in a statement on Friday.

Trump, who had announced the weekend meeting while speaking to reporters at the White House earlier on Friday, said the two would have dinner at the Republican president’s Mar-a-Lago resort but offered few other details.

The meeting comes roughly one year after Trump hosted Bolsonaro, who shares his brand of conservative, populist politics, at the White House, where they had an easy rapport.

Sources had earlier said the meeting was in the works, and one person familiar with the matter earlier told Reuters that Bolsonaro said he was ‘called’ by Trump.

Trump on Friday told reporters Bolsonaro ‘wanted to have dinner.’

The meeting is expected to be closed to the press without any public statements, two other sources said.

White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said in a statement: ‘President Trump and President Bolsonaro will discuss opportunities to build a more prosperous, secure and democratic world.

‘As leaders of the hemisphere´s two largest economies, they will also discuss opportunities for restoring democracy in Venezuela, bringing peace to the Middle East, implementing pro-growth trade policies and investing in infrastructure.’

The U.S. government is backing Brazil’s bid to join the 36-country Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, providing a foreign policy boost for Bolsonaro. Bolsonaro also is dealing with the political crisis in neighboring Venezuela.

A preliminary schedule for Bolsonaro’s U.S. visit had shown the conservative Brazilian president would be in Florida from Saturday to Tuesday, including a meeting with a senior U.S. military official, an investor seminar and visit to a plant run by Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA.

The United States and Brazil – the Western Hemisphere’s two largest economies – had been embroiled in a trade spat over U.S. metal tariffs. But Bolsonaro in December said Trump had told him there would be no new U.S. tariffs on Brazilian steel and aluminum.

Both leaders won their offices with campaigns promising to overturn the political establishment, with Trump winning the White House in 2016 and Bolsonaro winning his election in 2018.

Bolsonaro took office at the start of last year with promises to rejuvenate Latin America’s biggest economy. The two met at the White House in March 2019.

But political turbulence hampered the government’s reform agenda, tight fiscal policy constrained domestic demand and a crisis in neighboring Argentina sapped exports.