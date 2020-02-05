Donald Trump will be cleared TODAY: Impeachment trial will end this afternoon in 4 p.m. vote

Donald Trump is expected to be cleared today in the two charges against him, drawing the fractious impeachment trial against him to a close.

The Senate is scheduled to render its verdict on the president at 4 p.m. He is expected to be acquitted in the Republican-controlled chamber, where it would take a two-thirds majority to convict.

There will be two votes – one for each of the impeachment articles against Trump: abuse of power and obstruction of justice.

Some moderate Republican senators – the only hopes Democrats had for peeling off votes – like Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski said they will vote for acquittal.

President Trump is expected to address the outcome after the vote concludes.

White House Counselor Kellyanne Conway told reporters Wednesday that ‘I’m sure you will hear from the president’ later today about the impeachment vote, noting it might be online or a statement.

She argued Trump will be ‘acquitted forever beginning today’ – a counter to Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s argument that the December House vote against the president meant he was ‘impeached forever.’

The big question mark will be whether President Trump will be able to proclaim a bipartisan victory.

Democratic Senators Joe Manchin of West Virginia, Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona and Doug Jones of Alabama all hail from states Trump won in 2016 and retains strong popularity.

If they vote to acquit it will give Trump a line to crow about.

But Jones said Wednesday morning he will vote to convict the president on both counts of impeachment.

‘After many sleepless nights, I have reluctantly concluded that the evidence is sufficient to convict the President for both abuse of power and obstruction of Congress,’ he said in a statement.

Manchin and Sinema have not said how they are voting. Manchin was seen sitting with Republican senators during President Trump’s State of the Union address Tuesday night.

‘It’s a 4 o’clock. I have four hours,’ he told DailyMail.com when a reporter ran into him around noon in the halls the Capitol and asked him if he’d decided how to vote.

Manchin proposed censuring Trump – a move that would let the Senate express its disapproval of his actions in the Ukraine without formally removing the president from office.

Several Republican senators have said they don’t approve of Trump’s actions but don’t find them to rise to the level of an impeachable offense.

Murkowski criticized the president on the Senate floor Monday night but said she would vote for his acquittal when the chamber votes on a verdict in his trial.

‘The president’s behavior was shameful and wrong. His personal interests do not take precedent over those of this great nation,’ she said.

The White House on Tuesday dismissed the censure idea, arguing the president has done nothing wrong.

‘The answer to that is no because the president did nothing wrong,’ deputy White House press secretary Hogan Gidley told reporters at the White House.

Trump, in a July 25 phone call to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, asked him to investigate Joe and Hunter Biden. The president said this was out of concern for corruption in that country – Hunter Biden at the time sat on the board of a powerful Ukrainian gas company. Democrats claim he was trying to get a foreign government to help him win re-election.

As for senators, they are scheduled to leave town after the vote and won’t return to Washington D.C. until next week.

The vote may end the impeachment trial but it’s not likely to ease tensions between Republicans and Democrats, which were on full display Tuesday night during the State of the Union Address.

The bitter feud between President Trump and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi boiled over during the speech, with Trump snubbing her outstretched hand and Pelosi ripping apart a copy of his remarks behind his back.

Trump delivered the astonishing snub to Pelosi as he started his speech by ignoring her as she offered him a handshake, which set the tone for a full-throated condemnation of his political enemies and his presidential predecessors in front of a divided Congress.

He simply turned away as the Speaker took her copy of his speech, then stood in front of a chamber which echoed with cries of ‘four more years’ from Republicans.

That moment set the tone for the rest of the night.

The Democratic impeachment managers sat together during the address. Adam Schiff looked at the ground while Jerry Nadler sat with his head in his hand. Several of them had copies of the constitution on the desks in front of them.

Pelosi, at times, was seen biting her lip or holding up a page of the president’s remarks close in front of her face and staring at it intently as the president launched zingers at his political enemies through bragging about policy accomplishments or attacking what the Democratic opposition wanted to do. She shook her head when Trump claimed he saved the pre-existing condition provision of Obamacare – a law Pelosi fought to get passed and the president tried to dismantle.

The speech was so contentious and divisive that Pelosi tore it up when the president was done speaking. As he left the dais, she ripped the pages in half and threw them down. Democratic lawmakers also fled the chamber in droves when Trump was done talking.

‘I tore it up,’ Pelosi told reporters after the speech was over. ‘It was the courteous thing to do considering the alternative. It was such a dirty speech.’

The one hour and 20 minute speech veered back and forth between campaign rally and reality TV show. In between bragging about the American economy and his killing of Iranian General Qasem Soleimani, Trump handed out awards and reunited a military spouse with her husband, freshly home from Afghanistan.

It was a combination of the moments Trump loves best: the made-for-television attention grabbing tactics with overly boastful claims of his accomplishments. And through it all Democrats sat and watched, mainly in silence, some so infuriated by the spectacle they left the chamber.

The one word he didn’t mention in his nearly 6,000 word speech was the ‘I’ word: impeachment.

But even though the word wasn’t mentioned, it loomed over the bitterly divided atmosphere in the room.

‘America’s enemies are on the run, America’s fortunes are on the rise and America’s future is blazing bright,’ Trump said. ‘In just three short years, we have shattered the mentality of American decline and we have rejected the downsizing of America’s destiny. We are moving forward at a pace that was unimaginable just a short time ago, and we are never going back.’

Trump’s speech resembled a lower-volume version of his campaign rallies, providing something for every section of his political base.

He spent much of the speech highlighting the economy’s strength, including low unemployment, stressing how it has helped blue-collar workers and the middle class, though the period of growth began under his predecessor, Barack Obama.