Donated fans will be installed in San Pedro Sula hospitals

San Pedro Sula.

Thirty mechanical ventilators will be installed in hospitals in the northern zone due to the large number of patients with COVID-19 who require the equipment in the wards. intensive care.

Determination to make available the mechanical fans you donated and shipped from United States the doctor Plutarco Castellanos was announced on a national network by the Sinager spokesperson, Francis Contreras.

The doctor Carlos Umaña, of the Honduran Social Security InstituteHe explained that the wards for patients with coronavirus in the Sula Valley are at 80% of their capacity.

The Vice Minister of Health, Roberto Consenza, said that the 30 ventilators will be taken to the Leonardo Martínez and Mario Rivas hospitals in San Pedro Sula. Four ventilators arrived yesterday at Atlántida Hospital, in La Ceiba, which have already been installed in the COVID-19.

According to authorities of the Leonardo Martínez hospitalIn this healthcare center there are five mechanical fans, which are already busy. There are 28 patients in the ward, of whom seven are in intensive care and 21 in the intermediate stage ward.

Patients in the intermediate room recover with different treatments; According to the state, six are with air chambers, 14 with oxygen in a reservoir mask and one with oxygen from the nasal tips that helps you breathe.

Armando Ramírez, from the intervening board of the Mario Rivas hospital, explained that in the Covid-19 of that hospital they have 27 patients, of which two are intubated with an artificial respirator in the intensive care room.

He added that three others are connected to artificial respirators, but are not intubated. “There are several levels, some are with a reservoir mask, oxygen with nasal tips, others without oxygen, and there is capacity for everyone, but we have to see the condition of each patient,” he added.

He said that seven patients have already been discharged, but it does not mean that they are cured, since they are sent to their homes in isolation because later in the subsequent days they are tested, and after two negative results it is confirmed that they are cured of the virus.

3 FANS IN HOSPITALS:





According to the authorities, there are 7 ICU patients who are using artificial ventilators due to gravity.

Two patients intubated with a respirator and others with respirators and non-invasive management. You only have one available respirator.

It has 14 mechanical ventilators, one is busy and another 13 are available, there are 7 patients in the ICU.

The doctor Carlos Umaña, of the Honduran Social Security InstituteHe explained that the wards for patients with coronavirus in the Sula Valley are at 80% of their capacity.