Doncic to miss Sunday’s game at Minnesota with thumb…

MINNEAPOLIS – Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic will miss Sunday afternoon´s game in Minnesota because of a left thumb sprain and coach Rick Carlisle was unsure Doncic would be available Monday in Chicago.

Carlisle said Doncic was dealing with the injury in Friday´s loss to Miami when he had 23 points, 10 assists and four rebounds. Doncic had played in five games since returning from a right ankle sprain. He leads Dallas with 28.6 points and 8.8 assists per game this season.

“It was pretty clear in the Miami game that it´s really a problem,” Carlisle said. “He´ll be out today and tomorrow, we´ll see where we are.”

The Mavericks are also without Jalen Brunson (right shoulder sprain), Willie Cauley-Stein (personal reasons) and Dwight Powell (right Achilles surgery) against the Timberwolves. Carlisle said Cauley-Stein will rejoin the team in Chicago.