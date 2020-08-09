Doncic’s triple-double leads Mavericks to victory

ANKARA

The Dallas Mavericks defeated Milwaukee Bucks 136-132 in overtime backed by their Slovenian star Luka Doncic late Saturday.

Doncic led the Mavericks victory with 36 points, 14 rebounds and 19 assists as he scored his 17th triple-double this season.

Dorian Finney-Smith tallied 27 points, 11 rebounds and five assists while Kristaps Porzingis played with 26 points and 11 rebounds for the Mavericks.

For the Bucks, Giannis Antetokounmpo posted double-double with 34 points, 13 rebounds and five blocks.

Brook Lopez produced 34 points and seven rebounds while Khris Middleton scored 21 points and had 11 assists for the losing side.

Results in the NBA:

Portland Trail Blazers – Los Angeles Clippers: 117-122

Denver Nuggets – Utah Jazz: 134-132

Indiana Pacers – Los Angeles Lakers: 116-111

Miami Heat – Phoenix Suns: 112-119

Dallas Mavericks – Milwaukee Bucks: 136-132