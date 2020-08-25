Donovan Mitchell Joins Michael Jordan, Allen Iverson, Wilt Chamberlain In Historic Scoring Group

The world witnessed another historic performance in the NBA bubble as Donovan Mitchell erupted for another 50-point game in Utah Jazz’s series against the Denver Nuggets. The individual statistic of Mitchell puts him in the elite group of Michael Jordan, Allen Iverson and Wilt Chamberlain as the only players to score two or more 50-point performances in a single postseason.

It was a tightly contested affair for the Jazz as they escaped with a 129-127 victory. The sixth-seeded Utah squad now leads the series 3-1 and is only one win away to secure a berth in the Western Conference semi-finals.

The team’s success can strongly be attributed to Mitchell’s performance as he’s elevated his game to one of the game’s biggest stars. Even NBA great Dwyane Wade acknowledges the Jazz youngster’s potential as he mentions that Mitchell is becoming a superstar in the league.

With a stat line of 51 points, four rebounds and seven assists, Mitchell is within the elite company in terms of individual success. The Jazz All-Star shared after the game that he was fueled by negative criticism that was hurled at him prior to the match.

“I love hearing negative things about me,” Mitchell shared by way of ESPN.

The young star is averaging 39.5 points a game in this series and is looking to do whatever it takes to finish the job.

“The knock on me has been inefficient, not a team player. I pride myself on being a team player. … People are going to say what they say. You can’t please everybody. For me, it’s how can I help my team win? Tonight it was scoring 50. Some nights it’s not,” Mitchell continued.

The historic night proves to be a big milestone for Mitchell as Iverson, Jordan and Chamberlain have accomplished so much for the league.

“I’ve got a lot of work to do to catch up to those guys,” Mitchell added.

The series isn’t over yet as the Nuggets are looking to bounce back in the succeeding game. There were a lot of positive aspects for Denver that the Jazz cannot afford to overlook, as Jamal Murray also notched a 50-point game in the recent loss.

It will be interesting to see how far this series will stretch out given the world-class effort the young stars have exerted for their teams.