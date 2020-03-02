Don’t count on rate cut, home owners

People with a mortgage should not get too excited by the prospect of a rate cut on Tuesday as banks are unlikely to pass on any cut in full.

Most economists are tipping the Reserve Bank of Australia to cut the cash rate by 25 basis points and stimulate a flat Australian economy threatened by the coronavirus outbreak.

However, mortgage-holders who assume interest rate reductions will follow may be in for a shock, experts say.

RateCity research director Sally Tindall said the low rate environment made it much harder for banks to pass on savings.

“Don’t count on your bank passing a cut on in full,” she said.

Banks had to consider savers, too, Ms Tindall said.

The big four banks are giving savers only about 0.1 per cent interest for deposits and cannot cut the rate to negative.

“It’s a difficult juggling act between the interests of borrowers, savers and shareholders,” Ms Tindall said.

A 0.25 per cent rate cut on a $400,000 loan would give a monthly saving of $56.

Ms Tindall also said the cash rate was not the sole factor influencing banks’ interest rates. Competition, operational costs and wholesale funding were other factors.

Callum Pickering, economist at Indeed, agreed mortgage-holders were unlikely to see the full benefit of a rate cut.

“It’s highly unlikely,” he said.

“Householders could reasonably expect about half of that 25 basis points.”

Mr Pickering said the economic impact of the coronavirus was more reason for banks to shore up their financial position.

However, there may be little public sympathy for the banks, which were heavily criticised for their treatment of customers during the royal commission into misconduct, which concluded last year.