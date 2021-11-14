‘Don’t do this,’ say anti-vaxxers who must receive COVID-19 shots.

‘Don’t do this,’ anti-vaxxers who need COVID-19 shots are taking borax baths.

The Kansas City Star (TNS) reporter Lisa Gutierrez

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) —

— Experts, including a physician with The University of Kansas Health System, say there is no truth to social media rumors that people can “detox” their bodies of the COVID-19 vaccine by bathing in a bath made with the household cleaner borax.

According to NBC News, anti-vaxxers on social media have been recommending all kinds of shady and debunked rituals to like-minded followers who grudgingly followed vaccine mandates but now regret it.

Carrie Madej, an osteopathic doctor with over 43,000 Instagram followers, was featured in the report after she shared the ingredients of a bath she claimed would “detox the vaxx.”

“Her solution?” NBC senior reporter Ben Collins tweeted. “A bath with baking soda for ‘radiation’ and epsom salt for ‘poisons.'”

“Then, she says, add borax to clean out the ‘nanotechnologies.'”

Hundreds of thousands of people have viewed Madej’s TikTok video.

Collins reported that “detox remedies and regimens have been staples of the anti-vaccine movement for years.”

“Long before COVID, anti-vaccine activists and alternative health entrepreneurs promoted unproven and sometimes dangerous treatments that they claimed would rid children of toxins that lingered after routine childhood immunizations.”

Borax, which can also be used to kill insects and treat mold and mildew, is “a potentially caustic and harmful substance,” according to Dana Hawkinson, KU health system’s medical director of infection prevention and control, during a morning medical update on Friday.

“I think it’s just people looking for a quick buck,” Hawkinson said of the borax craze.

“This is nothing that is supported by science or data or anything of that nature,” Hawkinson warned anyone considering it.

Hawkinson also cautioned against using essential oils to treat or prevent COVID-19, a practice that the US Food and Drug Administration has also warned against rumors circulating online.

“Those Walmart essential oils have also been linked to a number of very serious bacterial infections,” Hawkinson said.

“That’s another outbreak that’s going on in the US.”