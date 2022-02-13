Don’t feel sorry for Coleen Rooney.

WAYNE and Coleen Rooney have been chastised for some of the comments they made in their new “warts-and-all” documentary this week.

Of course, we already know about some of the problems they’ve had in their marriage, particularly those involving Wayne’s behavior after he’s had a few drinks.

The couple are also admirably candid about Wayne’s notorious brothel visits and escort scandal in the Amazon Prime documentary Rooney.

Some people chastised Coleen for letting Wayne off the hook, claiming that alcohol was to blame and that he should not be “unsupervised.”

Wayne, on the other hand, has been chastised for failing to accept responsibility for his own actions, which his 14-year-old wife has forgiven him for.

As she looks back on their 20-year relationship, Coleen says in the film, “I wouldn’t be standing here if I hadn’t forgiven him.”

People begin to criticize Coleen for being so forgiving of behavior that most people should not — and would not — tolerate during a marriage.

In many ways, a grown man needing a babysitter appears pitiful.

Obviously, he doesn’t require supervision.

He should learn to respect himself, his wife, and his children.

Alcohol is a dangerous drug, but it’s his choice if he knows he loses control after a few drinks.

It must be exhausting to be with a man who needs constant supervision when he’s on his own.

I’m not sure I could be with a man who required that.

That is not a way to live together, as trust has clearly been lost, which is unfortunate.

Coleen considers his actions unforgivable, but she accepts them.

However, it is undeniable that it is more difficult to leave a childhood relationship.

They grew up together, sharing memories, friends, and going to the same school. Their families are also linked.

It’s not about the money or the fact that she’s a doormat; it’s about the bond they share.

Coleen admits she “cries every night” after leaving her family home to move in with Wayne when his professional football career took off, and this is the most revealing part for me.

She was only 17 when she moved in with the former Manchester United and England striker, and she recalls how difficult it was to leave her parents, Tony and Colette, and three siblings behind.

Coleen describes how she was moved to tears…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.