Don’t forget! The clocks are going forward tonight

ALTHOUGH IT MIGHT feel like time is meaningless these days, it means something tonight as the clocks are about to change.

The grand stretch in the evening is about to increase even more when the clocks go forward an hour from tonight.

Here’s what you need to know:

Daylight Savings Time STARTS at 1am when the clocks will go forward to 2am.

at 1am when the clocks will go forward to 2am. Sunrise and sunset will be an hour later from tomorrow onwards.

The time will go back an hour on 31 October later this year.

In 2019, the European Parliament supported scrapping the seasonal clock changes from this year. However, the Council of the European Union has not yet finalised its position on this.

For now, the time is still moving forward an hour from tonight, so don’t forget if you have to be up early in the morning.