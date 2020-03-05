Don’t go to Bali: Australians are urged not to travel to the popular tourist island

Australians have been urged to avoid going to Bali by a state official and holiday at home instead to help the local economy hit hard by the coronavirus travel ban.

Western Australia’s tourism minister Paul Papalia said even if only ten per cent of the 500,000 holidaymakers from the state who travel to Bali every year stayed at home, it would make up for the loss of Chinese tourists barred from coming Down Under.

He said the state welcomed 44,500 tourists from China last year out of 521,000 total visitors in the year to September.

But the ban on travellers coming from the Asian country since February 1 has meant WA has missed out on vital tourist dollars at the start of 2020.

‘Right now the easiest thing we can do, the biggest thing we can do, is to get Western Australians to stop going to Bali,’ Mr Papalia told The West Australian.

The minister also referred to Prime Minister Scott Morrison expressing his doubt Indonesia was capable of testing its population properly for coronavirus.

‘I’d be concerned right now …that Indonesia doesn’t have a good visibility of what their coronavirus threat is and how exposed anyone will be if they visit there,’ Mr Papalia said.

‘If you look around the world at the impact of this virus in advanced countries with good healthcare systems, your care is going to be better — that’s just fact.’

The WA state government has already committed to spend $4.85million on its domestic marketing program as the Australian tourism industry battles the effect of coronavirus’ spread.

In recent weeks, airlines have entered a full-blown ‘price war’ as Australians scrap their holidays in droves over fears of a pandemic.

Last month, Qantas slashed flights to Asia in response to plummeting demand, grounded 18 planes, stood down 700 jobs, and expected to lose $150 million.

Virgin Australia similarly said coronavirus would cost it between $55 million and $75 million in the second half of the financial year.

Internationally, more than 95,000 people have been infected throughout 84 countries, while Australia’s total has spiked this month to 57 cases from 25 at the beginning of March.