‘Don’t let them take it away!’ Trump congratulates ‘Crazy Bernie’ as Sanders wins big in Nevada

Evoking painful memories, US President Donald Trump has expressed hope that his potential Democratic contender won’t be robbed of the nomination this time, as Bernie Sanders heads for a decisive victory in Nevada caucus.

“Looks like Crazy Bernie is doing well in the Great State of Nevada. Biden & the rest look weak, & no way Mini Mike can restart his campaign after the worst debate performance in the history of Presidential Debates,” Trump tweeted.

Looks like Crazy Bernie is doing well in the Great State of Nevada. Biden & the rest look weak, & no way Mini Mike can restart his campaign after the worst debate performance in the history of Presidential Debates. Congratulations Bernie, & don’t let them take it away from you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 22, 2020

Vermont Senator Sanders has already claimed victory, telling a crowd of cheering supporters that there is nothing the Democrat or Republican establishment can do to stop them from sweeping the entire country.

This grassroots movement is unstoppable. Together, let’s win the Democratic nomination, defeat Trump and transform the country!

We just won the Nevada caucus. This grassroots movement is unstoppable. Together, let’s win the Democratic nomination, defeat Trump and transform the country! Join us live in San Antonio: https://t.co/XB1Ua14x8m — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) February 23, 2020

Sanders is projected to win Nevada with more than 46 percent of the final round of popular votes, while Joe Biden is aiming for second place with 24 percent. Pete Buttigieg and Senator Elizabeth Warren are third and fourth with 13 and 9 percent respectively.

READ MORE: ‘Oligarch v oligarch’ in 2020? Democrats could rob Bernie & nominate Bloomberg in Wall Street win-win – Lee Camp

While there have not been any major vote-counting failures, Nevada may still end up in a similar situation as Iowa when it comes to actually reporting the final results.

The official tallies are coming in slow – amid occasional calculation glitches and confusion – with just around 23 percent of precincts reporting six hours into the caucuses, as the party has refused to commit to a same-day announcement.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!