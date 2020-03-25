Don’t panic, Australia. The coronavirus doesn’t mean we’ll run out of food

Our farmers produce enough for 75m people. Stop stockpiling, writes the agriculture minister

The scenes in some supermarkets around the country of shoppers fighting over produce and products is ridiculous.

I appreciate people are worried about Covid-19 but those fighting in the aisles are more in danger of catching the disease by their actions than we ever are of running out of food.

While Covid-19 is causing massive disruption to the domestic and global economy, the strong food supply links from our farmers to food manufacturers and the retail sector ensure our food security.

It is important to understand that Australian farmers produce enough food for 75 million people: three times what we need.

Even by exporting two thirds of what we produce to the world we still have more than enough at home. We should take great pride in and be comforted by that. We certainly do not need to panic.

The decision of supermarkets to suspend online grocery orders, place purchase restrictions on some products and to change business hours is practical.

It gives time for their staff to restock the shelves, and allows the transportation of goods around the country and the continuity of supply.

These are responsible steps aimed at ensuring everyone, including the most vulnerable, has access to a full range of products they need.

In contrast to the frantic shoppers, our farmers are calmly going about the business of food production.

Recent rain has brought a sense of optimism back to the bush. Farmers are fattening their livestock, preparing to sow and pick their crops and making sure their produce makes it to market.

But farmers rely on the continued supply of essential utilities important for production, like electricity and water. They also need the transport, fuel, logistics and the government services critical to food safety to continue. And they need a labour supply, particularly in industries that rely on seasonal workers, such as horticulture.

While supply chains are currently handling the strain of isolated panic buying, further plans are being worked on for all scenarios.

The federal government will remain agile to maintain our reliable supply chain with measures such as making adjustments to visas to secure labour and contingencies for the provision of essential services.

The government is working with industry to identify potential problems across the agriculture production and retail chain. We are also working to ensure that critical infrastructure and services are maintained throughout the crisis.

We have convened the Food and Grocery Sector Group as part of the government’s Critical Infrastructure Network to ensure supermarkets and food producers have access to the information they need to continue to ensure the smooth supply of food to Australians.

We have established a Business Liaison Unit in Treasury to engage with business groups on systemic issues relating to coronavirus. This unit will be a one-stop shop for businesses on the federal government’s response to coronavirus.

I will be speaking to my Agriculture Ministerial Forum state and territory colleagues today, as well as the National Farmers’ Federation, on what further work we need to do to support the agricultural sector and make sure all Australians have plenty of food on their plates.

This is being done so that food security in Australia remains among the best in the world, that our farmers are supported to produce food for the nation and the rest of the world, and we all make it through the Covid-19 crisis.

My lasting thought for my fellow Australians is this: we have come together for our farmers going through drought, we have come together for those so terribly affected by the bushfires, so let’s come together again and work through this invisible crisis so we are stronger and more resilient on the other side.