Don’t Ruin Results Day by Getting Coronavirus, Police Chief Warns Students

Today is an A-level results day unlike any other, and a police chief has warned students not to lose sight of the deadly virus still kicking about when they’re celebrating their very, very compromised grades.

The poor sods have already had to deal with the global pandemic buggering up their exams, resulting in their predicted grades being used and then, in many cases, downgraded by the moderation process.

Now, Greater Manchester Assistant Chief Constable Nick Bailey has piped up to remind them not to have too good a time if they were one of the lucky ones to get the results they wanted.

Bailey comments:

“I understand that A-level results are coming out this week and people will rightly want to celebrate.

However, please be mindful of the Covid-19 regulations in your celebrations as we do not want to spoil what should be a joyous occasion by issuing fixed penalty notices at any house parties or illegal gatherings.

It is worth noting that recent spikes in Greater Manchester which led to the additional restrictions were centred around house parties with 17 to 18-year-olds.”

We mean, he’s not wrong, but let them have a minute before lecturing them about another downside of the sodding virus.

More than half the reports Greater Manchester Police received last weekend related to house parties. Of the 1,106 total reports, the force physically attended 40, with 10 arrests and 11 fines. [BBC]