“Don’t talk too loud” – Guardiola fires back at Barca…

By Simon Evans

MANCHESTER, England, Feb 19 – Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola took aim at the president of his former club Barcelona on Wednesday over comments he had made following UEFA’s two-year European ban imposed on the English champions.

City are appealing against UEFA’s sanction, imposed after they ruled the Premier League club had made “serious breaches” of Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations.

At a press conference on Tuesday, Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu commented: “I would like to thank UEFA regarding FFP, they’ve been doing fantastic work in the last couple of years.

“We have regular investigations and we have supported UEFA in everything it does in football.”

Asked about the comments after City’s 2-0 league win over West Ham United, Guardiola, a Barca title winner as player and coach, said: “If they are happy we are suspended, I say to the president of Barcelona, let us appeal.

“The people [at City]right now trust what they have done so that is what we are going to do. We’re going to appeal and maybe it happens, but don’t talk too loud, Barcelona.

“That is my advice because everybody is involved sometimes in situations. We are going to appeal and hopefully in the future we can play in the Champions League against Barcelona.” (Reporting by Simon Evans Editing by Ian Chadband)