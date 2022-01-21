A woman reveals ‘DON’T WORK’ travel hacks.

‘DON’T WORK’ travel hacks revealed by a woman

If you’re on social media, you’ve probably come across some travel hacks.

They all claim to make traveling more affordable or convenient, but it’s difficult to tell which ones work and which don’t.

A woman claims to have debunked several popular travel hacks that claim to help you save money on flights.

To prevent viewers from wasting their time trying to use the hacks, Jodi, who goes by the Tiktok handle @higirltravels, stated that they don’t work.

“There are many ways to find cheap flights but not using these ‘hacks,'” she said in a video she shared.

She shook her head as several ‘hacks’ appeared on the screen in the video.

“The cheapest day to book a flight is Tuesday,” she stated.

In incognito mode, look for flights.

Delete your search history and cookies.

Flights should be booked four to six months in advance.”

“Studies and companies have debunked these,” Jodi said in the comments section.

Flight prices fluctuate frequently, but not as a result of these quick fixes.

“However, if they work for you, great!”

The video has nearly 700,000 views, with some viewers surprised that they were duped by the fake hackers.

“So you’re telling me I’ve been wasting my time!” someone said.

“Yes! I see these hacks and have been booking flights for years,” another wrote.

Calling them will result in the same price for all flights.

It’s all a matter of timing.”

Many viewers, however, disagreed with Jodi, claiming that the hacks had previously worked for them.

“I have done this and it works,” one person wrote.

While on incognito, I was offered flights for (dollar)500.

The same flights were (dollar)700 when they weren’t incognito.”

“The incognito one is absolutely real,” said another.

I’ve done some work in the field.

“It’s true, cookies exist.”

“I’ve literally done all of these things to get cheaper flights,” a third person wrote.

There may be other options, but Tuesday is definitely less expensive than other days.”

“It’s impossible to convince those who have had personal experience with these, and I’ve moved on instead of responding,” Jodi wrote after receiving hundreds of comments from people who disagreed with her.

“Take a look at these and have fun flying,” says the narrator.

