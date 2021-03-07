Dortmund’s new stability triggers optimism for Classico against Bayern

By Oliver Trust

BERLIN, March 5 (Xinhua) — The latest upswing has created growing optimism for Borussia Dortmund ahead of the German Classico against Bayern Munich this Saturday evening.

Having survived three games without conceding a goal, the Black and Yellow hope to create a surprise against their Bavarian arch-rivals.

Following difficult weeks, the side not only made its way into the semifinal of the German Cup but closed the gap to the Champions League qualification spots in the national league down to three points.

Not to speak of Borussia’s opportunity to get to the last-8-round of this season’s Champions League campaign in their encounter against FC Sevilla upcoming Tuesday after a 3-2 victory in the first leg.

Accused to have already gambled away all chances to achieve a satisfying season finish, the interim coach Edin Terzic’s team is striking back, and enthusiasm among is growing regarding the duel in Munich.

To turn around things remains a nail-biting issue considering the club’s disappointing record when it comes to clashes against Bayern.

“We narrowed the gap with Bayern,” Terzic is claiming after Borussia lost both duel’s this season in league and Super Cup by 3-2.

Things didn’t look too good the years before. Borussia lost 7 of the last 8 games conceiving 28 goals (3.5 on average). 6 matches ended without a point for the BVB aside from the previous 4 with 4 Bayern goals in each game.

Lately, Terzic managed to lead his side back to more stability. The significant improvements ground on the upswing of the defense forces Mats Hummels and Emre Can.

Having failed to challenge Bayern when it comes to the national league title (13 points behind), Dortmund has set new goals to qualify for the Champions League and take their chances in the German Cup.

Terzic initiated a healthy mixture between possession football and fast counterattacks. Facing RB Leipzig, his side relied on a solid defense in the first half, closing spaces while opening up after half-time running successful attacks leading to a 3-1 victory.

The club is determined to defend its position as the countries number 2 behind Bayern, CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke stated.

The game in Sevilla is said to be a turning point “as we started to act as a team ready to suffer and go every extra mile needed,” team-captain Marco Reus said.

Getting their offensive qualities in balance with defending issues was the crucial point since the season started.

Next to the goals contributed by Jadon Sancho and Erling Haaland, Borussia is benefitting from the variability of German international Can. The midfielder developed to a reliable force in the back on several positions.

“It is a great thing to have him around as he is a fighter but delivers passes to start the forwarding game,” Terzic said, adding he is hoping for the return of slightly injured Sancho and Raphael Guerrero.

“The Bayern and Sevilla game will get us to our borders, but the latest games gave evidence the team is ready to deliver 90 minutes of desperate battle,” the BVB coach added. Enditem