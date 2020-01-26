Double tragedy as man and ten-year-old girl are killed in Hull house fire 

A single father and his ten-year-old daughter have been killed in a house fire in Hull.

Emergency services were called to Wensley Avenue, Cottingham, at around 7.50am on Saturday after a neighbour reported a house fire, with two people believed to be inside the property.

Humberside Fire and Rescue Service said three fire engines attended the scene, and firefighters pulled a man and his 10-year-old daughter from the building.

Neighbours say the father, who has not yet been named, quit his job a few years ago to concentrate on being a single parent.

A friend, who was laying flowers at the scene, revealed that the tragic youngster was a twin born prematurely.

Her twin brother died due to complications at birth, but the girl miraculously pulled through.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and the girl, whose age was originally given as eight, was taken to hospital but she later died.

Humberside Police said officers remain at the scene while emergency services work to establish the cause of the blaze.

Neighbour Carl Goodfellow said he had tried to rescue those inside after he spotted smoke coming from the house, and had tried shouting through the letterbox to raise the alarm.

‘We tried to break the door down, but them composite doors are a bit strong,’ he told the BBC.

‘I was banging on the window to try and get some attention, but there was nothing.

‘We did try to alert him, but there was no response.’

‘I know him as a neighbour, we sent each other Christmas cards and stuff, but hadn’t been inside each other’s houses or anything.’

A woman whose daughter knew the little girl who tragically died said: ‘I’m heartbroken. I just can’t believe it, I just can’t believe it.’

While a resident said: ‘It’s really worrying, I just wanted to come down and see what had happened because I was wondering who it was.

‘Living down here you get to know everyone.’

A spokesman for the fire service said: ‘We pulled out an adult male and who we now know is his 10-year-old daughter, and tragically both lives were lost to the fire.

Another woman, who lives a few doors away from the house, said: ‘It’s shocking. Really shocking.

‘You just never think it would happen somewhere like this.’

One person who lives on the street said her heart ‘just went’ when she was told to ‘get back’ by police.

‘I woke up and thought they must be going past on Cottingham Road,’ she said.

‘I was looking out the window but the police were saying get back, get back so you know then that it’s not good.

‘My heart just went, it’s awful.

‘It’s a real shock, it’s a quiet street.’

‘We’re working with police colleagues on the scene.

‘We have got fire investigation officers there who will be working tirelessly throughout today.’

He said the father and daughter were the only two people in the property at the time.