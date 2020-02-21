Doug Collins is NOT interested in becoming DNI as Trump reveals he is considering appointing him

Doug Collins rejected joining Donald Trump’s administration on Friday morning, saying he wants to continue campaigning to become a senator for Georgia.

Trump floated to reporters Thursday night that he was considering bringing on the Republican congressman as the next Director of National Intelligence after he ousted the acting director earlier this week.

‘It is humbling. It’s amazing to have the president think that much of you, to mention my name among others to be this position,’ Collins told Fox Business in an interview Friday.

After leaving the rally site in Colorado Springs, Colorado Thursday, Trump, along with UFC champion Dana White, paid a visit to the press cabin on Air Force One, where the president revealed he was considering Collins for the job.

But the staunch Trump loyalist then made it clear that he has no interest in the post.

‘Let me tell you right now, I know the problems in our intelligence community. This is not a job that interests me, at this time, it is not one that I would accept,’ the ranking members of the Judiciary Committee told Fox Business’s Maria Bartiromo after she congratulated him for being floated.

The Georgia Representative is a staunch Trump loyalist who has higher ambitions and is currently challenging Kelly Loeffler for her Senate seat, which she was appointed to after incumbent Senator Johnny Isakson announced his resignation effective at the end of last year.

If Trump were to bring on Collins to his administration he would help avoid Republican in-fighting for the Georgia Senate seat, which could divide the electorate.

‘I’m running a Senate race down here in Georgia,’ Collins continued. ‘Everybody knows that I’m a supporter of the president. They know how much I have supported this president through these sham impeachment, everything else.’

‘But I’m running against a senator who was just merely appointed who decided to support the president three weeks before she got the appointment,’ he said, taking a jab at his fellow Georgia Republican lawmaker. ‘And also polling down here shows that we have a candidate down here that could actually put this seat in jeopardy because of the flaws she has.’

‘So look, I am very humbled by the president. I’m a supporter of this president. I’m going to continue to fight for this president in the House this year. And we’ll be in the Senate next year because this intelligence community has to get right. And I’m sure the president will pick somebody appropriate for the job,’ he continued.

Trump axed Acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire after finding out he revealed to lawmakers in a classified hearing that Russia wants Trump reelected in 2020.

Reports revealed Trump felt Maguire telling lawmaker’s the Kremlin’s preferences for the next election was disloyal, and ruined the acting director’s chances of being appointed to the post permanently.

Richard Grenell, Trump’s ambassador to Germany who was tapped to be acting director after Maguire’s ousting, said on Thursday that Trump would not nominate him permanently to be the top U.S. spy.

‘The President will announce the nominee (not me) sometime soon,’ Grenell tweeted a day after Trump announced his selection to lead the nation’s intelligence agencies in an acting capacity.

A senior administration official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Grenell would remain U.S. ambassador to Germany while serving as the second acting head of the 17-agency U.S. intelligence community since mid-2019.

Trump’s decision to appoint Grenell in the interim ignited criticism by Democratic lawmakers, who said he lacked the experience for the job and was appointed only because of his loyalty to the president.

‘Sadly, President Trump has once again put his political interests ahead of America’s national security interests by appointing an Acting Director of National Intelligence whose sole qualification is his absolute loyalty to the President,’ House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a statement.

Trump, she said, appointed Grenell in an acting capacity because he knows Grenell ‘cannot be confirmed even in a Republican-controlled Senate’ to the full-time post.

A strong Trump supporter with a reputation for sometimes being abrasive, Grenell has been a lightning rod for controversy during his post in Germany due to his unorthodox style of diplomacy.

Soon after arriving in Berlin in 2018, he drew condemnation from across Germany’s political spectrum for an interview with the right-wing Breitbart website in which he said, ‘I absolutely want to empower’ European conservatives who are ‘experiencing an awakening from the silent majority.’

He was referring to elections that catapulted conservative parties in Germany, Italy, Hungary and Austria.

Trump has had a strained relationship with the U.S. intelligence community since he took office three years ago. He has objected to intelligence assessments on major foreign policy issues, from North Korea to Saudi Arabia, that have clashed with his own analyses.

Most notably, he disregarded his own intelligence agencies’ conclusion that Russia interfered in the 2016 election with the goal of promoting Trump over Democrat Hillary Clinton. At a 2018 summit, he said he found Russian President Vladimir Putin’s denials of Russian meddling ‘extremely strong and powerful.’

The last full-time director of national intelligence, former Republican Senator Dan Coats, resigned in July 2019, a year after his differences on the Russia election role with Trump became public.

Joseph Maguire, a career intelligence officer, has been serving as acting intelligence chief since Coat’s departure.