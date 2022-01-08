Doug Mastriano, a fiery conservative, has announced his candidacy for governor of Pennsylvania.

Doug Mastriano, a fiery conservative, has entered the race for governor of Pennsylvania.

Doug Mastriano, a Franklin County state senator who made a political career out of his outrage over coronavirus pandemic rules and unwavering support for former President Donald J Trump, will announce his candidacy for governor of Pennsylvania on Saturday.

Mastriano joins a Republican field that is still evolving. He practices politics with a messianic zeal that has helped him develop a sizable following over the last two years.

The field has grown so large that, depending on the size of Mastriano’s support, he has to be considered a serious contender in the Republican primary in May.

Pennsylvanians must elect a successor to Gov. Tom Corbett.

Tom Wolf, a Democrat who is not eligible to run for re-election to a third term.

Attorney General Josh Shapiro appears to have eliminated any serious competition for the Democratic Party’s governorship nomination.

Mastriano’s key to success in the GOP primary appears to be becoming the top choice of the party’s most ardent Trump supporters, something he has a head start on thanks to his vocal support of the “Stop the Steal” campaign in late 2020.

And he’d have to keep them despite critics’ claims that Mastriano would struggle to expand his base in a general election.

Speakers at Mastriano’s campaign launch included Trump’s former national security adviser Michael Flynn and attorney Jenna Ellis, a member of Trump’s legal team that advanced Trump’s court efforts to overturn the 2020 election results, indicating that he’s looking for something akin to a Trump endorsement in this race.

Mastriano, 58, was elected to the state Senate in May 2019 to represent Franklin and Adams counties following a special election to fill the vacancy left by former Sen.

Alloway, Rich,

In the spring of 2020, he really started catching people’s attention, showing up at rallies calling for the reopening of Pennsylvania in the wake of Wolf’s early mitigation orders.

He also supported Trump’s challenges to the 2020 election results, and he was at the US Capitol on January 6, despite the fact that Mastriano has stated that he did not expect violence and did not enter the Capitol on that day.

As an illustration of his…

