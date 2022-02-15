Doug Mastriano is one of six people who have received subpoenas from Jan.

Jan issued subpoenas to six people, including Doug Mastriano.

HARRISBURG — A Pennsylvania state senator who was in regular contact with Donald Trump as the president tried to avenge his election loss in 2020 was outside the US Capitol on January 15th.

The congressional committee investigating the uprising issued a subpoena to 6 rioters on Tuesday.

Doug Mastriano, a former Army officer running for governor as a Republican, was asked by the Jan.

6 select committee will hand over documents and information related to Trump’s efforts to appoint a slate of alternate Electoral College electors.

The committee cited a November report as evidence.

Mastriano tweeted on February 28, 2020, that he was pushing for the Pennsylvania Legislature to appoint electors.

Mastriano sponsored a resolution in the Pennsylvania Legislature days after President Joe Biden’s victory was certified, declaring the election in dispute and effectively overturning state law by allowing the Republican-controlled Legislature to choose electors.

The resolution received no cosponsors and died in committee on Nov. 1 without being acted upon.

His presence outside the Capitol on the day of the insurgency was also noted by the 6 committee, which stated that “you witnessed ‘agitators… getting in the face of the police’ and’agitators… start pushing the police up the Capitol steps,” according to his public statements.

“We’d like to better understand these statements and expenditures, as well as events that you witnessed or in which you participated, and communications we believe you may have had with national, state, and local officials,” wrote US Rep.

Mississippi Democrat Bennie Thompson, who chairs the Jan.

Committee number six.

Six other people were subpoenaed on Tuesday, including Mastriano.

Michael Roman and Gary Michael Brown, who worked as Trump’s reelection campaign directors in 2020, are among them.

The committee believes the two men promoted election fraud allegations and encouraged state legislators to appoint false elector slates.

Laura Cox, the former chair of the Michigan Republican Party, is one of the other three people on the list.

Mar Finchem and Kelli Ward, chairperson of the Arizona Republican Party.

Mastriano was reached via cellphone voicemail and email for comment.

Mastriano has previously denied breaking any laws on that day, and there is no evidence that he entered the Capitol…

