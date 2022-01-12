Boris Johnson should resign over the BYOB drinks event, according to Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross.

Boris Johnson has been called to resign by Douglas Ross, the Scottish Tory leader, over the BYOB drinks event.

As a result of increased demand, the Prime Minister is under more pressure.

Mr Ross has become the highest-ranking Conservative to publicly demand that the Prime Minister resign, adding to the pressure on him.

