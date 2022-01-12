Boris Johnson should resign over the BYOB drinks event, according to Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross.

Trending
EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND - JANUARY 11: Douglas Ross MSP Scottish Conservative Leader answers questions from the media concerning alleged breaking of Covid rules by Prime Minister Boris Johnson at Holyrood on January 11, 2022 in Edinburgh, Scotland. (Photo by Fraser Bremner - Pool/Getty Images)

As a result of increased demand, the Prime Minister is under more pressure.

Because of his attendance at a drinks event during the first lockdown, Douglas Ross, the Scottish Conservatives’ leader, has demanded that Boris Johnson resign.

Mr Ross has become the highest-ranking Conservative to publicly demand that the Prime Minister resign, adding to the pressure on him.

