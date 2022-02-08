Douglas Trumbull, the visual effects mastermind behind ‘2001’ and ‘Close Encounters,’ has passed away at the age of 79.

Douglas Trumbull, the visual effects mastermind behind films like “2001” and “Close Encounters,” has died at the age of 79.

He was 79 years old when he died.

In 1987, Trumbull relocated from Los Angeles to the southern Berkshire Hills.

He built a house there, complete with a special effects studio, and continued to work on visual effects projects there.

Amy, his daughter, revealed his death on Facebook on Tuesday.

“After a two-year battle with cancer, a brain tumor, and a stroke, my father, Doug Trumbull, died last night.”

“He was a true genius and a wizard, and his contributions to the film and special effects industries will be remembered for decades to come,” she wrote.

“On Saturday, my sister Andromed and I were able to see him and express our love for him, as well as tell him to enjoy and embrace his journey into the Great Beyond.”

Trumbull told Republican in a 2014 interview at his studio that he moved to Massachusetts because his experience directing the 1983 science fiction film “Brainstorm” with Christopher Walken and Natalie Wood had soured him.

Trumbull’s groundbreaking Showscan process, which captured the action on 70mm film at 60 frames per second, was intended to be showcased in the film.

However, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer withdrew its support, forcing Trumbull to shoot at 24 frames per second.

Even though all of Wood’s major scenes had been shot, the financially strapped MGM quickly decided to scrap the film when she died during production.

Trumbull believes MGM made the announcement without consulting him because they wanted to collect the insurance benefits instead of making the movie.

“Brainstorm” was eventually completed, with insurer Lloyds of London paying for it and MGM opting to release it rather than sell it to other studios.

“Their primary goal was to obtain the insurance money.

He recalled it more than 30 years later as “extremely reprehensible.”

“The studio refused to even consider it.”

It took six months for me to convince the studio to look at a cut.”

“I came to the Berkshires because I wanted a better quality of life,” he explained.

I didn’t want to repeat my previous negative experiences…

