Dow rallies more than 600 points shortly after opening

NEW YORK, March 25 (Xinhua) — U.S. stocks rose on Wednesday with the Dow up more than 600 points shortly after the opening, following a historic rally on Wall Street in the previous session.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average surged 668.77 points, or 3.23 percent, to 21,373.68, a few minutes after the opening. The S&P 500 advanced 49.84 points, or 2.04 percent, to 2,497.27. The Nasdaq Composite Index increased 128.56 points, or 1.73 percent, to 7,546.42.

All the 11 primary S&P 500 sectors traded higher, with energy up about 5 percent, outpacing the rest.

The market movement came after the news that the White House and Senate leaders reached an agreement early Wednesday on a massive stimulus bill aimed at mitigating the economic impact of the COVID-19 outbreak.

U.S. stocks closed sharply higher on Tuesday with the Dow soaring more than 11 percent, notching its biggest one-day percentage gain since 1933 amid stimulus hopes.