Downing Street is urged to appoint Theresa May to head up major UN climate change summit

Theresa May has been tipped by supporters as the potential next boss of a major UN climate change summit after David Cameron and William Hague turned the job down.

There is a vacancy for the president of the COP26 summit, due to be held in Glasgow in November this year, after former Tory minister Claire Perry O’Neill was sacked.

Downing Street offered the prominent role to former prime minister Mr Cameron and former foreign secretary Lord Hague amid calls from campaigners to appoint a ‘big hitter’.

But neither man wanted to take on the task leaving Number 10 still searching for a replacement for Ms O’Neill.

However, it could be a case of third time lucky for the government with allies of Mrs May now mobilising to push for her to be given the job.

Mrs May put environmental issues at the heart of her time in power and her backers believes she ‘has the stature’ to take on the role and boost the profile of the summit, according to The Telegraph.

There are also suggestions that taking the role could improve Mrs May’s chances of being given a peerage in the future if and when she decides to step down as an MP.

She quit as PM last July after failing to get her Brexit deal through Parliament.

But she opted to stay on as an MP, contesting the general election in December as she was re-elected as the representative for Maidenhead.

Ed Miliband, the former Labour leader, has also been touted as a potential new head for the summit.

The government is now scrambling to get the organisation of the summit back on track after Ms O’Neill was sacked by the PM’s top adviser Dominic Cummings.

She responded to being ousted by accusing Mr Johnson of a failure to deliver on green ‘promises’ he had made and of a lack of leadership on the issue.

She also claimed Mr Johnson ‘doesn’t really understand’ climate change.